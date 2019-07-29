The first production hypercar SSC Tuatara will present in August
In August 2019 on the car week in Monterey keys from the first production car the SSC Tuatara will be transferred to the lucky owner.
Transmission, referred, will be held on the Week of cars in Monterey at the exhibition site SSC North America. This marks the beginning of the efforts of the SSC to meet the needs of our other customers. The company promised that future buyers and the press “will have the opportunity to experience the extreme performance and handling on the track level, welcoming her comfort, handling and driving experience unlike any other vehicle on the market.”
This is a good time to SSC North America, to finally get real validation performance, backed by years of design and testing. SSC Tuatara aims to exceed 482 km/h With the stated current drag coefficient of just 0,279, 5.9-liter Twin Turbo V8 that generates 1350 horsepower on regular fuel (E85 will give 1750 horsepower), and a computerized manual transmission with different modes of power transfer, this mark does not seem something extraordinary.
It is expected that the time of reaching the maximum speed the owner himself will publish the video on YouTube in the near future. Or in the near future, you will be prompted elected the automotive press a chance to see the result.