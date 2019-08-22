The first professional e-sports team, Toronto will have its own “home” – Roy Thomson Hall (PHOTO)

Loading...

From Blue Jays is Rogers Centre, the Raptors – Scotiabank Arena, and Argos – BMO Field. Starting next year, Defiant – the first and still the only professional e-sports team, specializing in the game in Overwatch, will have its own “home” – Roy Thomson Hall.

Yes, Roy Thomson Hall. Shimmering, round glass structure in the heart of Toronto entertainment district, best known as the home to the Symphony orchestra and the gala screenings of TIFF.

The famous concert hall will be the official home “stadium” for all matches Toronto Defiant in the League Overwatch (OWL) next season.

Toronto will play two home weekends in which teams from Paris, London, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington will face each other and Defiant Toronto.

“Both home the weekend will include a few matches, autograph sessions, cosplay, and family events organized at the Roy Thomson Hall,” announced the team owners are OverActive.

With a capacity of 2,630 people in Roy Thomson Hall, tickets for the matches of the 2020 League Overwatch in Toronto will probably be quickly sold out. Competitive video games have become a serious, multi-million (if not billion) industry in recent years.

League of Overwatch, which plays Defiant is one of the leading professional eSports leagues in the world. In the season 2019 prize Fund was $5 million.