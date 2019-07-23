The first published image of the electric car Cupra
Novelty is a compact crossover kupeobrazny.
At the Frankfurt motor show will premiere the electric show car from the sports division of Seat, the Cupra brand. Monday, July 22, the Network has published a new teaser, which shows the outlines of the car.
In most companies, the electric car is described as a “four-door crossover kupeobrazny body”, which got “emotional design” and “advanced technology”. The concept will be the first fully electric model Cupra, but the details of the power plant yet.
Most likely, the basis of the concept lies MEB electric platform of the Volkswagen group. The show car can be equipped with several motors that will implement all-wheel drive. It is not excluded that during the construction of the machine will use the experience gained during the work on e-racer.
Meanwhile, the lineup includes the sub-brand hybrid crossover Formentor, as well as all-wheel drive wagon Leon Cupra R ST. The first is equipped with a 245-horsepower benzoelektrosila installation and the second is a 2.0 TSI turbo engine which produces 300 horsepower.