The first racket of the world became infected with the coronavirus
Novak Djokovic
The first racket of the world, organizer of a series of tournaments in the Balkans under the name of Tour Adria, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic announced that he had contracted the coronavirus.
“We organized the tournament at the time when the virus began to decline. We believe that there are conditions in order to organize the tournament. Unfortunately, the virus is gone and this new reality that we have to get comfortable.
I am incredibly sorry for every single case of infestation. I hope it will not hurt nichemu health, and all will be fine. I’m off to the isolation for 14 days. Five days later I again pass the test” – quoted Djokovic championat.com.
Add that the wife of Novak and his children were also tested for the coronavirus. Wife infected, children – no.