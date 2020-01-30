The first racket of the world came with a baby to the press conference after the defeat in the semifinals of the Australian Open (video)
Ashleigh Barty and Olivia
The first racket of the world, Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty surprised many, after losing the semifinal match of the Australian Open for the 14th-seeded, the American Sofia Kenin (6:7 (6-8), 5:7).
But even more surprising have experienced journalists at the post-match press conference Barty.
The Australian summed up the results of the last match in the company of an infant.
“This is my new niece,’ said Barty reporters. – Sister gave birth 11 weeks ago. This is the most important thing in life. This is amazing.
Her name is Olivia. She tells you.
A broader view – that’s fine. Life is a beautiful thing. I smiled as soon as left the court and saw her. Had to hug her. All is well,” concluded aunt Olivia.
Action-Packed Highlights of the match Barty – the Kenin – the official website of the Australian Open.