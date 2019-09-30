The first racket of the world has trained with professional sumo wrestlers (video)
September 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
As part of an advertising campaign and preparation for the ATP Rakuten Japan Open, which will be held from 30 September to 7 October in the “land of the Rising Sun”, the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic visited in Tokyo training of professional sumo.
After warm-up tennis player tried to apply their new skills in the fight against sumoista.
In the competition, which looked more like a theatrical performance, the leader of world tennis, despite all their efforts could not budge his opponent.
Recall that in sumo, to determine the winner of each bout uses two basic rules:
- first touching the earth with any part of the body, except feet, is a loser.
- touching the first lands outside the circle is a loser.
Only when the Serb “lull” the opponent, he succeeded in scoring reception that determined the winner of the “duel”.