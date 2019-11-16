The first racket of the world left the Final ATP tournament (video)
Rafael Nadal
In their final match of the group stage Final tournament ATP, held in London, the first racket of the world Rafael Nadal in an intriguing duel beat Stefanos of Zizipus 6:7 (4-7), 6:4, 7:5.
However, winning the Thriller over the Greek was not enough for the Spaniard to qualify for the semi-finals. It was necessary that the German Alexander Zverev lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev.
But he was not provided Nadal this opportunity, beating Medvedev 6:4, 7:6 (7-4) and made it to the semifinals of the London tournament.
To win Zverev took an hour and 20 minutes, during which the reigning champion of the ATP Finals have served 8 aces and converted one of the two breaks.
In the semi-finals of the tournament, Zverev will play against the winner of the second group Dominic Tim, in the other semifinal Stefanos Zizipus will meet with Roger Federer.