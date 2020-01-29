The first racket of the world were not allowed on court Australian Open without accreditation (video)
Rafael Nadal
The first racket of the world Spaniard Rafael Nadal before quarterfinal match at the Australian Open was in a very sticky situation.
Disguised as Nadal went into the arena to prepare for the match against Austrian Dominic Thiem (match in full swing), but the vigilant guard showed integrity and tried to detain Raphael, as the Spaniard has not presented his credentials.
Only rescue senior security situation allowed.
Recall that a similar pattern we have seen in Melbourne a year ago, when for a similar reason, was detained Roger Federer.