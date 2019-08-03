The first six doors limousine Volvo spotted on the streets
Often a luxury four-door sedan, converted into limousines, keep the number of doors.
However, the world is chelidonii limousines, and YouTube channel walkoARTvideos caught six doors limousine Volvo plying on the city streets some the UK.
Very short video shows a slow-moving Volvo is slow enough that we could consider.
Also it seems that all seats are forward facing, which is quite unusual because shestidnevnoy layout often have seats facing each other.
It is also not the first time that 6-door limousine Volvo comes to journalists. In 2015 the photos were taken shestidennomu limousine Volvo S80, which looks almost the same as the last limousine, the rear part of the semitrailer.
Limousine, released 4 years ago, was developed by Nilsson Special Vehicles, which has long been Volvo makes the products in different specialized vehicles such as limousines, ambulances, and other similar models.