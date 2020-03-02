The first stage of the biathlon world Cup will be held without spectators
March 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The seventh stage of the biathlon world Cup in Nove mesto (Moravia) will be held without spectators. This decision was taken by the Council of state security of the Czech Republic due to the spread of coronavirus, reports idnes.cz.
In addition, the Council made the decision to suspend direct flights from South Korea and the Northern Italian cities of Milan, Bergamo, Bologna and Venice.
In the Czech Republic has recorded three cases of infection with coronavirus new. The competition in Nove mesto expected to 100 thousand spectators.
Earlier it was reported that the stage in Nove mesto can be cancelled.
The world Cup in Nove mesto will be held from 5 to 8 March. In the Czech Republic will be the sprint race, classical relay and mass start.