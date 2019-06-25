The first stage of the Falcon Heavy when landing crashed into the sea
The first stage of the Falcon Heavy rocket fell into the Atlantic while attempting to land it on a floating platform. This is stated in the message of the company SpaceX.
Earlier it became known that the rocket, the Falcon Heavy 24 research satellites on Board was successfully launched from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida. It happened at 09:30 GMT. Initially start was scheduled for 7:30 GMT, but it was postponed for two hours. Reasons for the delay start is not called.
Shortly after the start of the Central stage separated and fell into the Atlantic during attempt landing on the platform. Two side accelerator successfully landed at the landing zones at Cape Canaveral.
We will remind, the most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy should do a mission, STP-2 for U.S. forces. In payload – 24 experimental satellites, including those belonging to the U.S. air force, NASA, universities, and private companies and foreign clients. In one of the satellites was placed a steel capsule with the remains of the 152 people.