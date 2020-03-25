The first tennis player the ATP Tour has contracted the coronavirus (video)
Thiago Seyboth The Wild
114-I racket of the world, the Brazilian Thiago seyboth the wild announced that passed test positive for coronavirus.
20-year-old tennis player, who in early March won the ATP tournament in Santiago, admitted that feels good, but stressed that this is a serious disease.
“I have a week are in isolation. I take care of myself and follow all the recommendations of doctors. Let this be your reminder that you need to stay at home to take care of the people you love, and help us all that the virus does not spread further. Stay home and take care of yourself” – quoted by Thiago “Big tennis of Ukraine”.
Add that to Sabot wild became the youngest Brazilian in the history of the ATP, who won the tournament and also the youngest champion “Gold series” (February tournaments in South America) since 2005, when Acapulco took the title of Rafael Nadal.
In addition, Thiago became the first player born in the 2000s who won the competition at the ATP level.
Note that this is the first known case of infection with coronavirus among professional players. Recall that ATP and WTA tournaments are not carried out within the framework of their associations with the 8th of March, when the US was cancelled a combined championship in Indian wells.