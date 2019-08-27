The first time scientists managed to grow human liver
August 27, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Loading...
American scientists were able to grow a genetically modified human liver. This body, which is smaller than a human liver, experts plan to use to test drugs and study of fatty hepatosis. In this disease the liver cells are replaced by fat, which may eventually lead to cirrhosis and liver failure.
At the first mini-liver already tested one of the new drugs. The drug also was tested in mice. Proved animals the drug helped, and for treatment of people has been ineffective.
Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh created the liver, say to explore the effects of drugs on mice does not make sense, as human genetics and laboratory animal is different, so creating a mini human liver logical and profitable.