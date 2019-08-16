The first trailer of the movie “my name is Dolemite” with Eddie Murphy in the title role
Out the trailer for the movie called “my name is Dolemite”, starring starred Eddie Murphy. The actor created the image of comedian, musician and singer Rudy ray Moore, worldwide Comedy will be released this fall.
Streaming service Netflix has published on its YouTube channel a video dedicated to the expected film. According to the story, the events take place around the filming of the Comedy “Dolemite”, from which refused the Hollywood producers. Moore independently, with the support of their friends, creates a film dedicated to the pimp from the ghetto, the owner of kung fu. Dolemite became famous in the 70-ies as a star blackplates — units operating cinema, which focused on black urban audience.
The picture was shot by renowned Director Craig brewer. In the feature film involves popular actors: Chris Rock, Wesley snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Craig Robinson, Snoop Dogg and others. The exact release date of the new Comedy with Eddie Murphy not reported.