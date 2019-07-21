The first trailer of the musical “Cats” with Taylor swift and other stars
The film company Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer of the film “Cats” (Cats), in which the main roles were played by Taylor swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and other Hollywood stars.
The Director of the film, which was an adaptation of the iconic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, 1981, was made by Tom Hooper.
The plot of the musical cats of all stripes from the Tribe of the elect gather for the annual ball from different corners of the earth and organize a real party with singing, dancing and intimate conversations about their lives. In their stories each cat tells why it should be considered a favorite.
The shooting of the film began in the summer of 2018 — about it on his page said the singer is one of the main roles of Taylor swift. By the way, in the musical she played a seductive cat named Bombalurina. In the picture she appears with shiny red hair, a long mustache and makeup smoky eyes.
The first trailer for “Cats” caused Internet users a mixed reaction. Many called it “nightmarish” and “appalling” and decided that the creators overdid the effects, which are cats with human faces are pretty comical.
I don’t understand why you all go crazy from cats with human faces and sexy curves, dancing a crazy ballet for children
I’m sorry that I haven’t seen the original production, because I absolutely can not understand what is happening in this trailer,
Can already see how cats all over the world served a class action lawsuit against Tom Hooper,
— spoken by the users of the network.
The world premiere will take place on 19 December 2019, and the Russian audience will appreciate “Cats” is already on Christmas vacation from 2 January 2020.