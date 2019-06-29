The first trailer of the new “Charlie’s Angels” with Kristen Stewart in the title role
The first trailer of the restart of a popular franchise “Charlie’s Angels” (Charlie’s Angels) with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella of Balinska in the lead roles. The Director of the new film of the spy of the elite special forces under the leadership of Charlie Townsend was Elizabeth banks for which this painting is the second feature film after the musical Comedy “pitch Perfect 2” (Pitch Perfect 2).
Charlie Townsend scored a new team of “angels” that will fulfill a special mission in Istanbul, Hamburg and Berlin. To fulfillment in the direction of Elizabeth banks starred in dozens of films. In “Charlie’s Angels” she also did not miss the opportunity to play one of the roles.
Judging by the trailer for the new “Charlie’s Angels”, the audience will see a lot of bright reincarnation and the ability to Kristen Stewart to be not only serious, but also funny.