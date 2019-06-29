The first trailer of the new “Charlie’s Angels” with Kristen Stewart in the title role

| June 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The first trailer of the restart of a popular franchise “Charlie’s Angels” (Charlie’s Angels) with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella of Balinska in the lead roles. The Director of the new film of the spy of the elite special forces under the leadership of Charlie Townsend was Elizabeth banks for which this painting is the second feature film after the musical Comedy “pitch Perfect 2” (Pitch Perfect 2).

Вышел первый трейлер новых «Ангелов Чарли» с Кристен Стюарт в главной роли

Charlie Townsend scored a new team of “angels” that will fulfill a special mission in Istanbul, Hamburg and Berlin. To fulfillment in the direction of Elizabeth banks starred in dozens of films. In “Charlie’s Angels” she also did not miss the opportunity to play one of the roles.

Judging by the trailer for the new “Charlie’s Angels”, the audience will see a lot of bright reincarnation and the ability to Kristen Stewart to be not only serious, but also funny.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.