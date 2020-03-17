The first Ukrainian Bank stopped selling currency and closed offices
March 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alfa-Bank is temporarily suspending the sale of cash at all branches because of the quarantine.
About it reports a press-service of Alfa Bank.
His decision in Bank explain the increased demand for cash currency and the limited inflow of foreign currency to Ukraine.
At the same time, people to sell the currency as before in normal mode. Currency exchange services are also available online in the Annex Alfa-Mobile Ukraine.
The results of cash US dollar with any client accounts (current, including card, Deposit, savings) is also temporarily suspended.
The transaction with cash Euro remains unchanged.
In addition, 17 Mar 2020 will be temporarily suspended the work of the following offices:
- Gayvoronsky, Kirovohrad obl., g. Sochi, lane Semolina, 1/2;
- Znamenskoye, Kirovohrad obl., g. Znamenka str., 33-A;
- Kamianets-Podilskyi, Kamyanets-Podilsky, L. Ukrainka str., 31;
- Kyiv №10, Kyiv, Blvd. Perov, 32;
- Kyiv №20, Kiev, PR-t obolonskij, 22-In;
- Kiev No. 23, Kiev, mishugi str, 7-A;
- Kiev No. 24, Kiev, St Bulvarno-Kudryavskaya, 35;
- Kiev №3, Kyiv, kniazhyi Zaton str/Grigorenko, 2/30;
- Kyiv №38, Kyiv, Ave Heroes of Stalingrad, 4-A;
- Kiev No. 51, Kiev, PR-t goloseevskij, 23;
- Kiev No. 54, Kiev, Blvd. Shevchenko, 2;
- Metro Lva Tolstogo, Kyiv city, Antonovicha, 176;
- SOLOM’yanskiy, Kyiv, povitroflotsky Avenue, 36;
- Lviv, No. 1, Lviv, Halytska street, 13;
- Lviv No. 12, Lviv, Lychakivska str., 130;
- Lviv, No. 6, Lviv, St. Cychowska, 5;
- Medical, Zaporozhye, Stalevarov St., d. 31-A, room No. 1, 179, 180;
- Nikolaev №2, Nikolaev, St. the Cathedral, 2;
- Odessa No. 10, Odessa, Pushkinskaya str., 77;
- Odessa No. 15, Odessa, Srednyaya str., 83-A;
- Odessa No. 19, Odessa city, Akademika Filatova, 21;
- Odessa No. 5. Odesa, PR-t Shevchenko, 15;
- Odessa No. 6, Odessa, Chernyakhovskogo St., 4;
- Pushkinskaya, Odessa, Pushkinskaya str., 75;
- Poltava №1, Poltava, Zin’kovskaya str., 6/1-A;
- Poltava №2, Poltava, St. Catholicity, 32;
- Poltava No. 5, Poltava, PR-t Pervomayskaya 24;
- Ternopil, Ternopil, St. Honey, 18;
- Uzhgorod No. 2, Uzhgorod, dukhnovich St., 2;
- Aviation, Kharkov, St. Chkalova, 17;
- Mayakovskoe, Kharkov, Sumskaya, 110;
- Student, Kharkov, Marshala Bazhanova, 17;
- Kharkiv №2, Kharkov, ul. Pavlov, 165-In;
- Kharkiv No. 23, Kharkov, Poltavsky Shlyakh street, 56;
- Kharkiv №26, Kharkiv, Svobody square, 5;
- Kharkiv, No. 28, Kharkov, PR-t nauki, 12;
- Kharkiv No. 29, Kharkov, ul Alchevsk, 1;
- Kharkiv No. 8, Kharkov, Pushkinskaya str., 45;
- Kharkiv No. 9, Kharkov, TRANS Armenian, 2;
- Kherson №1, Kherson, Prospekt Ushakova, 79;
- Kherson №3, Kherson, street Trading, 40;
- Khmel’nyts’ke №2, Dnepropetrovsk, St. Heroes square, 9/1;
- Khmel’nyts’ke №4, Khmelnitsky, Shevchenko str., 11;
- Khmel’nyts’ke №5, Khmelnitsky, St Zarichanska, 24;
- Chernivtsi, Chernivtsi, street of the Heavenly Hundred, 22.