The first victim of the hurricane ‘Dorian’ in the Bahamas began a seven year old boy (PHOTO)

A young child was killed during the storm “Dorian” that struck the Abaco Islands, located in the Northern part of the Bahamas says Bahamas Press.

According to the publication, seven years Lachino McIntosh drowned when his family tried to escape from the elements. The whereabouts of his sisters are unknown.

On August 28, the Agency EFE reported that because of “Dorian” in Puerto Rico killed an elderly man.

At least 13 thousand buildings were damaged or destroyed in the Bahamas because of the hurricane “Dorian,” TASS reports preliminary data from the International Federation of red cross and red Crescent societies (IFRC).

“We still have no complete picture of what happened, – said the representative of the IFRC. – However, it is clear that hurricane “he” will have catastrophic consequences.” Due to the heavy rains that hit the island, flooded roads and homes. There are big problems with the supply of clean water., according to “Interfax”.

The IFRC also reported that allocated 252 thousand dollars to assist victims of the “first wave” of the storm.

According to the website FlightAware, which tracks the movement of aircraft, because of the approaching hurricane in the U.S. was abolished 1054 of flight, detained about 200.

Formed in the Atlantic ocean storm “Dorian” has assigned the highest, fifth category on the Saffir – Simpson scale. The maximum wind speed reaches about 300 kilometers per hour. It is expected that it will be the most powerful in decades, RIA “Novosti”.

“Dorian” made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday.

In the US States of Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina declared a state of emergency. On the coast of South Carolina and the coastal counties of Georgia and announced the evacuation, which will begin at noon (19:00 GMT).

The hurricane is moving westward at a speed of about 2.2 m/s (8 km/h).

Russian spacecraft remote sensing of the state Corporation Roscosmos spent surveying the hurricane “Dorian,” he said Monday in a press-Department service. This involved the spacecraft “meteor-M” N and 2 N 2-2. “Satellite images from the orbiters of the Russian space Agency used by rescuers to assess the extent of damage, restoration of communications and provision of food and water to residents,” – said the press service of the Corporation.