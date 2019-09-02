The first victim of the hurricane “Dorian” was the seven year old child, and his sister went missing (photo)
September 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The first victim struck the Bahamas on devastating hurricane “Dorian”, which is approaching the US coast, was a boy of seven Latino of McIntosh. According to CNN, his family tried to leave their home on the island of Abaco, when Lacina and his sister picked up a bubbling stream of water. The boy drowned. The girl has been missing, but hope for its salvation is not enough.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter