The first victims to the heat wave in France and Italy, and wildfires in Spain (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Europe continues to suffer from the anomalous heat for June, which came from the Sahara. It became known about its first victims, killing three in the South of France and one in the Italian city of Milan, Stormnews reports citing euronews. The authorities are taking measures to prevent the situation of August 2003, when the heat claimed tens of thousands of residents in several countries, but fear that the death toll will only increase.

The most difficult situation is observed in southern Europe where the temperature can rise to 45°C. While it is not up to that mark. On June 27 in France, according to Météo-France, a maximum of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in the commune Groper in the southern part of the country.

However, based on the index temperature and humidity, Humidex, allowing to estimate the subjective feeling of the person in hot weather, the heat was felt by the people in some areas to 50-52 degrees in Italy, of 49 degrees in France, 43 degrees in Switzerland, said Meteo Trás-os-Montes.

Similar weather conditions are threatening serious air pollution and wildfires, which are already raging in the Spanish Autonomous community of Catalonia.

June 26, wildfires broke out in the village of La Torre del Espanol in the province of Tarragona. In 35 degree heat, and driven by a strong wind the fire spread very quickly. In a few hours he destroyed up to 5 thousand hectares of vegetation.

From the area where the raging element, evacuated dozens of local residents had blocked traffic on several roads and highways. The fire was one of the strongest in Catalonia over the last 20 years. According to the fire, he can destroy 20 thousand hectares of vegetation. 27 June, they continue to fight the fire in the district of Ribera d’ebre.