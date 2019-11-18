The fisherman became famous in the network due to catching catfish on pills and Coca-Cola
The man showed an unusual method of catching catfish using menthol drops and Coca-Cola. The corresponding video to the user with the nickname shrimp binch published in Twitter.
The fisherman threw a dozen drops Mentos into a deep pit of water. Then put a chicken egg, and the top filled Coca-Cola.
After “cocktail” cooked, floats to the surface som, the man remained with his hands only to pull out a fish.
Comments revealed the secret of the trick on fishing. Apparently, the man dug a hole near the river. Raw egg has attracted a hungry fish, and the reaction of pills and the fizzy drink reduced the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water. Soma began to look for a place where they will breathe, and the result was a catch.
okay what the fuck did I just watch pic.twitter.com/Ny2Etsm9Hm
— 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖕 𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖍 (@shrimpbinch) November 13, 2019