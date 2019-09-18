The fisherman escaped a crocodile that grabbed his teeth over the head and broke the facial bones (photo)
On the longest river of the island of Jamaica Minho Yelled at the fisherman, who went fishing with a friend, suddenly attacked by a crocodile. The giant reptile grabbed the man by the head and pulled him to the depths, all tightly clutching teeth.
Already thought that came to his hour of death, but decided not to give up. “I tried to unclench the jaws with both hands, but nothing came of it… I heard the crunch of his own bones breaking under his tightly clenched teeth” — quotes the edition of the Jamaica Star. Then 59-year-old fisherman guessed to click on the eye of the reptile. After that, the crocodile immediately let go.
Lee was taken to the hospital. He had a broken jaw. He is completely blind in his right eye. Left eye also almost lost his sight, and discerned only a vague shadow. However, the Jamaican happy at all, by the grace of God, survived.
Screaming fishing for 35 years. It was the tenth attack on a crocodile — and the worst of all.
