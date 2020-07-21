The five most richest people in the world have changed
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk has risen to fifth place in the ranking of billionaires Forbes, which is updated in real time. According to Forbes, the state Mask is $74,2 billion About it writes Meduza.
Elon musk has earned $5.1 billion per day. This happened on the background of growth in the value of Tesla stock, which Nasdaq has risen more than 9%, to $1668 per share, says RBC.
Above the Mask in the ranking are the founder of Facebook mark Zuckerberg (4th place, $90 billion), the founder of Microsoft bill gates (3rd place, $113 billion), the President of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, Bernard Arnault (2nd place, $114 billion) and the head of Amazon Jeff Bezos (1st place, 189 billion).
Musk in March took 31st place in the ranking of billionaires Forbes. In mid-July he first hit the top ten, finishing in 9th place with a assessment of $69.1 billion as His condition in recent months increased mainly due to the growth of Tesla stock on the exchange. During the year they rose by almost six times.
In the ranking of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index the Mask now occupies the tenth line, his fortune is estimated at $68.7 billion 16 Jul CEO of Tesla, was in seventh place with $70,6 billion.
11 Jul Mask walked in the ranking of Bloomberg Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett. Then, according to the Agency, its status increased by $6.1 billion (to $70.5 billion) after shares of Tesla rose 11%.
In early may, the entrepreneur in his Twitter called the Tesla stock price is too high. After this publication on the evening of 1 may, the stock fell by 9.35% to $708,77, and the state of the Mask decreased by $2.8 billion.
