The flagship of the Greek football on the verge of relegation in over match-fixing
Olympiakos
The most titled club of Greece, the 44-times champion and 27-time winner of the national Cup – Olympiakos can go to the second division for involvement in match fixing, which took place in 2015, according to eurosport.ru.
Rival club from Piraeus was “Atromitos”.
The Greek football Federation (HFF) is investigating the circumstances of that match, which ended in favor of Olympiakos – 2:1.
Clubs accused of organizing the “why” with the aim of obtaining benefits through the bookmaker. The charges brought against the clubs involved and 15 persons including the owner of Olympiacos to Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of “Atromitos” to the Giorgos Spanos, the Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto and former President of HFF.
If violations are confirmed, clubs will pay 3 million Euro fine and will drop in class. Involved will be barred for life from football.
Recall, at the time of stop of the championship Olympiakos lead the table, while Atromitos is located on the seventh place.