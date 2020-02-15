The flight attendant threatened to remove from the aircraft and to incite the feds for refusing to remove a video
The passenger of American Airlines traveler, whose decomposed chair repeatedly beaten by an angry passenger sitting behind her, the flight attendant threatened to remove from the aircraft and to incite the feds for refusing to remove a video. This tells Fox News.
Passenger Wendy Williams January 31, was on Board American Eagle flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he decided to recline his seat and get comfortable.
American Eagle, the regional subsidiary of American Airlines.
The man behind her, who was in the last row and therefore could not recline his seat, asked her to put it upright so he could eat. She agreed, but later fell back.
According to Williams, the man became angry and began “pounding” on her seat, preventing her flight. After some time she decided to remove his tantrum on video.
Unable to withstand the constant jolts in the chair, the woman asked for help to the stewardess Lawrence. But instead to confront the man, a flight attendant offered him a free cocktail. Airline employee handed Williams a “Notice of violation of passenger traffic”, which contained a warning about the initiation of a Federal prosecution.
According to TMZ, the chaperone gave her “Notice of violation” and ordered her to delete the video and threatened to remove her from the plane if she does not fulfill the requirements.
The notice threatens Federal charges, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
Williams has deleted the video, but later was able to restore it. She posted a video on Twitter where it quickly went viral.
The American Airlines representative told FOX Business that they are studying this issue.
“We are aware of a dispute with a client that occurred on a flight 4392 American Eagle operated by Republic Airways on January 31. The safety and comfort of our customers and crews is our main priority”, — stated in the message.
“After much reflection, I decided to share the attack on me on the passenger side behind and further threats from flight attendants American Airline. She offered him a free cocktail!”, one of the tweets of the passenger.
Williams said that as a result of the incident, she sustained injuries from sudden movement of the head and neck. She added that she hopes to help the FBI.
“I’ll call in the FBI to press charges against the” man ” who mistook me for a punching bag. Anyone who doesn’t like it, I don’t care!”, she wrote on Twitter.
Wendy Williams said the flight attendant American Eagle (subsidiary of American Airlines) must be dismissed.
сиденье
