The flight attendant told secrets about the life of cabin crew out of the flight
Sounds like a dream job – travel to different parts of the world without paying for flight, hotel and meals. But each work has two sides. 22-year-old stewardess told, what she sacrificed for his career.
Glamorous flight attendant says that her work is accompanied by incredible perks such as free accommodation and food during the stay abroad. But the flight attendant there is a downside. Evelyn Martin from London answered a number of pressing questions that her fans of social networks asked about work in heaven.
When asked about the most significant deficiency in the work, 22-year-old girl said that the loneliness and isolation it used to be very upset.
“Unfortunately, due to work can be a very lonely”, she said.
“When you first started out, I did not know what to expect. I was sure that I was very lucky — I visited amazing places. Unfortunately, I went everywhere by myself because at first I did not know the team, besides everyone had their own plans,” added Evelyn.
“Once I was sitting in my hotel room in new York, and I had the most amazing view of the Empire state building and all of new York. But even could not imagine that all this will have to do it alone. I was a little upset,” says the girl.
After years of working as a flight attendant she developed her own program, not to feel isolated.
“I fly with this company for almost two years, and developed his own mode. Now no longer feel so alone,” said Evelyn.
Martin adds that the benefits of its work far outweigh any disadvantages. Free accommodation and compensation of Lunches — all this takes care of her employer.
When asked about how life outside of the aircraft, Martin said that the majority of the costs paid.
“The company we work for cares about our hotel rooms, so we are very, very lucky,’ the girl explained. — It’s not just my airline, but many other”.
However, Martin has a request for his airline: “I Wish we were given more free flights. We get only a few, and it all depends on available seats on the plane. If the place we sit, if not – look forward to the next flight.”
