The flight from new York was so tough that damaged the fuselage of the aircraft. VIDEO
August 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Flight from new York JFK to Ponta Delgada in the Azores made so a hard landing, the fuselage of the plane was damaged.
Generally a hard landing is quite normal phenomenon. But the landing of a flight from new York to the Azores, Portugal, was so hard that it led to structural damage to the aircraft.
The result is the return flight from Ponta Delgada to new York the airline.
The next day Delta had planned two flights from Ponta Delgada to new York. Each passenger is entitled to compensation of EUR 600 in accordance with EU261.
The number of breaks around the fuselage and even the wings is shocking.
At the moment the details of the incident are still unavailable.
Loading...
READ Disconnect him from the Internet: the network has exploded with jokes for the ignorant post "public servants"