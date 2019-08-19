The flight from new York was so tough that damaged the fuselage of the aircraft. VIDEO

Flight from new York JFK to Ponta Delgada in the Azores made so a hard landing, the fuselage of the plane was damaged.

Photo: Depositphotos

Generally a hard landing is quite normal phenomenon. But the landing of a flight from new York to the Azores, Portugal, was so hard that it led to structural damage to the aircraft.

The result is the return flight from Ponta Delgada to new York the airline.

The next day Delta had planned two flights from Ponta Delgada to new York. Each passenger is entitled to compensation of EUR 600 in accordance with EU261.

The number of breaks around the fuselage and even the wings is shocking.

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

At the moment the details of the incident are still unavailable.

