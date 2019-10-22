The flight from Paris to Chicago were forced to villages in Ireland due to an unidentified cell phone on Board
Air France flight from Paris to Chicago made an emergency landing in Ireland after the Board had discovered a mobile phone that belonged to neither passengers nor crew members.
“Flight AF136 flew on 20 October from the Paris airport Charles de Gaulle international airport and Chicago O’hare. Forwarding to Ireland was a precautionary decision,” – said in an interview with the American representative of Air France Ulrike Gendrot Haubold, writes USA Today.
The plane landed at Shannon airport in Ireland, where the phone is handed over to the authorities. By words a press-the Secretary of the Nadi airport O Sullivan, as a precaution, the Board was approached by the fire service and police service.
Later, the flight flew to Chicago and landed there at 20:26 PM.
“Air France said that all customers and crew members undergo security checks before they are allowed to Board a flight and that flight safety is the main priority of the company,” added Gendrot Haubold in a statement.
Forward flight is not the same as emergency landing — although it is often confused, the newspaper notes. Forwarding means that the emergency situation on Board, but for some reason, the flight plan is changed.
“Diverting flights is not uncommon: flight Southwest Airlines from Dallas to Los Angeles changed its course at Tucson international airport in Arizona in early October after to solve “problems on Board” it took the intervention of the police,” — said the representative of the airline.
51-year-old David Broz, flying to Los Angeles on the same flight, attacked the passengers, being in an alcohol intoxication. In Tucson he was met at the airport and taken to the County jail Pima.