The flood in the streets and dirty drinking water: the city of Florida were massive leak of sewage
The mayor of the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida asked for Federal assistance in the state after 211 million gallons (800 million liters) of sewage flowed out of pipes in the streets, and also made drinking water unfit for consumption, writes Fox News.
According to the report, published on 17 February, more than 200 million gallons of toxic wastewater, enough to fill 320 Olympic sized pools, hit the waterways of Fort Lauderdale for the last three months due to disruptions in the legacy pipeline system in the city.
After the ninth and latest interruption of water supply to residents of the southern coastal towns were advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth, and to do so in about 9 days. A warning notification of the need for boiling, which entered into force on 8 February, was cancelled on February 16, when officials confirmed that the water is tested for safety.
“Given the scale of this pollution, we should be more than entitled to assistance from the state and Federal level, said mayor Dean Tantalis. — We can’t carry this burden alone.”
According to the Sun-Sentinel, about 127 million gallons of sewage from 6 separate breaks in the pipeline system went into the river Tarpon, channel Himars and streets three blocks in December. For 10 periods from January 30 to February 8, additionally 79,3 million gallons spilled into the lake George-English, then 5.4 million gallons of sewage spilled into the streets near the Park, located next to a large shopping centre.
Local fisherman Jeff Maggio told the publication that did not go to lake George-English January 30, since then, as from a large pipe hidden under the water, began to pour out waste water.
“All the fish there are dead, — said Maggio. — Everything just disappeared. Crabs, oysters, mussels and plankton. People collected hundreds of fish out of water, so it doesn’t look like hell. But this poison swim manatees”.
The city of Fort Lauderdale has announced that February 16 was completed the repair work on the 16-inch break water in the southern part of the new river. This breakthrough led to issue warnings about the need to boil water.
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
