The flood in Washington and suburbs: flooded roads, leaking underground station and even the White house (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

8 July in the us capital was hit by torrential rain. Flood the streets and roads both in Washington and in the districts of Maryland and Virginia, which are its suburbs. In some places, cars were flooded on the roof, which saved the people. Rescuers in boats evacuated dozens of people from vehicles, most were evacuated in Montgomery County, Maryland. While information on victims and victims did not arrive.

Having problems with railway service. Leaked a few metro stations. Social networks lined made by subway passengers of numerous photos and videos that captured the waterfalls, falling from the ceiling of some stations, submerged lifts, etc., the Movement of trains in the Washington metro was carried out properly, reports TASS.

The disaster affected and the White house. The press pool for President of the United States have shared photos showing that their jobs in the West wing was hurt. Water leaked into the basement of the building. In addition, several thousand homes were left without electricity.

Meteorologists summarize the abnormal rains. In some areas of the us capital got about 9 inches of rain in two hours, at the Washington national airport for Ronald Reagan it was a record, and in the South of Maryland recorded more than 10 inches of rain, reports NBC4 Washington.