The Florida woman called 911 due to a broken fridge and got a replacement

| July 22, 2020 | News | No Comments

Cheryl Nametones from the County of Martin in Florida believed that you were in a crisis situation: her refrigerator was broken and food was bad. The woman called 911, as reported on Facebook-the page County Sheriff’s office.

Жительница Флориды позвонила в 911 из-за сломанного холодильника и получила замену

Photo: Shutterstock

Cheryl said that her financial resources were limited, women could not afford to buy a new refrigerator.

Although the number 911 is intended for emergencies only, at the home of Cheryl in Jensen beach sent the police. They explained to the woman the importance of using this number only for emergencies.

But this did not stop.

Realizing how was upset Cheryl, the police decided that I can’t leave her problem without any action. As a result, two of the Deputy Sheriff and the police Sergeant agreed with Goodwill in Jensen beach on how to give women the refrigerator, had been in very careful use.

Жительница Флориды позвонила в 911 из-за сломанного холодильника и получила замену

Photo: facebook.com/MartinCountySheriffsOffice

Police took the fridge from Goodwill and brought it home to Cheryl.

Жительница Флориды позвонила в 911 из-за сломанного холодильника и получила замену

Photo: facebook.com/MartinCountySheriffsOffice

On his page in Facebook the representatives of the County Sheriff’s office Martin expressed his gratitude to the employees of Goodwill for the “help to take care of Cheryl.”

IN THE UNITED STATES

rescue service

911FacebookVkontakte

bookmark

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr