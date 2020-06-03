The Florida woman took video of the fight alligators in front of her front door
A resident of Florida Susan Comes drinking coffee about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, when he heard a knock at the door. It turned out that the front door of her home in Fort Myers fight two alligator with a length of about 7 feet (2 meters), writes News-Press.
According to Comes, one of the gators pressed her head to the glass door. The other was at a distance with an open mouth. A moment later, one of the alligators clenched his jaw on the body of the second and pinned him to the wall.
“They’re fighting!”, said Comes to my husband.
She captured the moment on video and posted it on Facebook.
According to the woman, the gators were in her yard for about 20 minutes, then left. One of the alligators crossed the street towards a neighbor’s house. What happened to the other, she saw.
“They made a mess at the front door,” said the Comes.
Having lived in Fort Myers for 15 years and for the first time Comes saw alligators near her home.
According to melody Kilborn, the representatives of the Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife of Florida, two adult male alligator in the video Comes show the typical reaction to stay in a confined space.
“Alligators are most active in warm weather, and in some places in Florida it can happen all year round”, — said in a written statement Kilborn.
The expert said residents should understand that alligators can be in any body of water regardless of the weather.
The mating season begins the gators in April, and mating usually occurs in may and June. According to representatives of the FWC, reptiles become sexually Mature and active when they reach about 7 feet (about 2.1 meters) in length.
What if you found the alligator:
- Keep at a safe distance. Never feed a reptile when feeding alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.
- Swim only in designated bathing spots in the daytime. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
- Keep Pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets can resemble the natural prey of alligators.
If you are concerned about the presence of an alligator, call the hotline Nuisance Alligator number 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
