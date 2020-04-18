The flu vs the coronavirus: what is common between them and which one is more dangerous
Doctors and scientists still do not know much about the coronavirus and disease COVID-19, which it causes. To explore the problem further, many experts are now trying to rely on clinical data about the other much better known to all viral infections, the regular flu. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
A common property of the two viruses, which can be seen almost immediately — in a higher risk group in both cases consists of people over the age of 60, especially those with chronic disease.
Are common and main symptoms of both diseases, according to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) is, first of all, fever, dry cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Also common to the flu and coronavirus is a method of infection — airborne droplets. It is also possible to become infected if you touched the unsuccessful disinfection of the object, which before that was used by a sick person and then touching your nose, mouth or eyes.
But the differences between the two viruses seem much more than common. First, the degree of zarahemla from 3 patients with influenza on average, infected 4 other people. In the case of coronavirus, the same 3 patients can infect another 7-8 people, making it about 2 times dangerous.
This increased risk is due to the fact that a patient with influenza is easier to catch on the 2nd-4th day after the onset of symptoms, and infected with a coronavirus — even before their manifestation.
So, in China are unsuspecting carriers of the virus, have caused 13 cases of infection. Another important factor is the need for and length of hospitalization. Although due to influenza in the United States many people find themselves in hospitals, nearly half a million people, this corresponds to 2% of the total number of cases.
Infection COVID-19 to 10 times more brutal — she lays in a hospital bed for about 20% of those infected. In addition, the average duration of hospitalization according to Chinese physicians, 5-6 days for patients with influenza and 11 days for infected with the coronavirus.
As for fatalities, in the US the flu is still the leader in the number of deaths from 34 thousand people in the winter of 2019 to 68 thousand people in the winter of 2018. However, this is only 1/10 of a percent of the total population. Coronavirus is able to kill 10 times more.
“Society is rightly afraid of the coronavirus, because to be infected with the coronavirus is not the same that have had the flu, says Professor center Sloan-Kettering Vladimir Ponomarev. The problem with cov is that it affects the respiratory tract, descends, deep down, and causes an acute pneumonia that is almost impossible to cope. This is because the pneumonia is very severe, it is because we have no means, devices and vaccines”.
“Unfortunately coronavirus affects not only the lungs — the kidneys are denied other important organs and systems, therefore, we must seriously treat the disease,” adds Ponomarev.
In cases with both infections standard tools are in bed, rest and home care. However, against ordinary flu armed with the physicians there are a number of drugs and vaccines, each year there are new techniques. Not so is the case with COVID-19.
“We’re working on it with maximum speed and now we see that the vaccine, which we cultivate in experimental animals produces antibodies that neutralize the virus. The infected person can measure the amount of these antibodies. That is our goal — to improve immune system response, we recorded it in our experimental animals and this is an important milestone on the way to creating a human vaccine,” — said the head of the research Department of the company Novavax Gregory Glenn.
Tested and approved by medical authorities of drugs and vaccines against coronavirus yet. Today, doctors hospitals we have to go to experiment with combinations of different drugs, which have the potential to somehow slow the development of potentially dangerous disease and speed recovery of the patient.
