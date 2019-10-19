The flu: what helps and does not help to recover?
In wet and cold autumn weather, the risk of getting flu is greater than ever. The opinion of the German physicians that helps to cope with the symptoms of colds and what not, posted the portal Focus Online.
To drink more fluids. Doctors confirm that to quickly get rid of pathogens on the mucous membranes, it is necessary to consume more fluids. According to them, if mucous membranes are sufficiently hydrated, they secrete more mucus, which helps to remove pathogens from the body. Anyway, during a cold really makes sense to heed the advice to drink two liters of water a day, experts said.
To sweat. The formation of sweat not only stimulates the body’s defenses, allowing viruses and bacteria are additionally removed through the skin. What activates the secretion of sweat: warm clothing and hot drinks.
Warm bath. This tool effectively. Water relaxes the body, while moisturizing the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and bronchi. Doctors recommend to take a bath with water temperature of about 37 degrees and not more than 15 minutes.
Sleep. Studies have shown that lack of sleep increases the risk of colds. People who sleep less than seven hours a day are three times more likely to develop a cold than people who sleep at least eight hours a day.
It does not help against colds?
Antibiotics. Against colds antibiotics do not help. Cause: the most common types of colds are caused by viruses. Antibiotics can do very little against them. They only work against bacteria.
Drinks with alcohol. You should not believe that the hot grog or mulled wine act as a home remedy for colds — this is not true, say the experts.
“Alcohol complicates for the organism the identification of pathogenic microorganisms, slows down immune system function. Mulled wine is much healthier to drink tea with ginger. It contained vitamin C and magnesium do support the immune system,” explained experts.