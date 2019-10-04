The flying bride, the girl is dropped at the wedding (video)
Platform Reddit was published video of the wedding where there was confusion. When the newlyweds were raised during the dance on chairs (as is customary in Jewish weddings), the groom wisely kept the edge of the seat. But the bride nonchalantly raised his hands for what he paid. Those who kept her chair, unsuccessfully banked it, and the girl flew down.
Guests initially scared. However, the bride roared with laughter, and then joined the others.
The comments asked whether the bride of injuries. On that user who shared the video, said that actually the fall was cushioned, taking the hit, one of the ushers.
FYI…the bride wasn’t injured… from r/Wellthatsucks
