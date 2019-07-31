The following year, Sobeys plans to abandon plastic bags (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Sobeys Inc. the first national grocery store, decided to give up plastic bags.

Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and surprisingly, this is the first canadian grocery chain, which introduces “green” practices.

By February 2020, buyers will either need to come with their own reusable bag or use paper, which will offer a store.

This announcement is made following the promise of the Federal government to ban disposable plastic by 2021. To start this transition before the time appointed by the government, has become a kind of trend of canadian retailers.

Canadian A & W and Starbucks have pledged to go paper straws by 2020.

At the local level, a grocery store Sweet Potato in the Junction said that they accept plastic containers their customers to provide them with (the containers) appropriate processing.

According to the forecasts of Sobeys as a result of their initiatives per year to be saved 225 million plastic bags throughout the country.

In August Sobeys stops using plastic bags in the produce sections and replaces them with reusable mesh made from recycled plastic bottles.

The company intends to implement the policy of encouraging customers who bring reusable bags with you to the store. In September a Parking space in their stores IGA in Montreal will be reserved for users with reusable bags.

Next on the list carried out by Sobeys program for the phased withdrawal from circulation of plastic bags is IGA in Montreal. The company plans to spread this practice for all their stores, including Safeway, FreshCo, Foodland, Farm Boy, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods and Lawton’s Drug Stores.