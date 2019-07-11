The food or genes: what is the main cause of obesity?
Many people with large amounts of excess weight to assure that you are a victim of heredity. Genes do play a role, but the main culprit in obesity scientists have named the wrong food.
Since 1975, the number of adults people with obesity in our planet has increased by exactly three times. The study showed that although in extreme weight gain a role genes may play, the main factors of obesity is still should be considered improper diet and sedentary lifestyle. As for people with a genetic predisposition to weight gain, in that case, if they lead unhealthy lifestyle, their weight becomes even more impressive.
The authors of the study made their estimates based on such indicators as body mass index, which is calculated from the ratio of weight and height. The body mass index of 25 to 30 indicates the presence of excess weight, and if the figure exceeds 30, then we can talk about obesity, which is a significant risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and some tumors. By the middle of 1970-x years approximately 4% of all adult inhabitants of our planet had a body mass index above 30. In 2016 this proportion increased to 13%, of which 11% of men and 15% women.
Today there are approximately 2 billion people 18 and older, which represents 39% of all adult residents of the planet who have a body mass index greater than 25 points. 700 million are already suffering from obesity. Especially significant growth of the number of victims of obesity is observed among children from 4% in 1975 to 18% in 2016.