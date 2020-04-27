The football Federation has allowed real Madrid to spend the remaining home games not at the “Santiago Bernabeu”
The Royal football Federation of Spain (RFEF) has given the green light to real Madrid to spend the remaining home games La Liga club based in Valdebebas, if a decision is made to finish the current season, reports AS. While the government did not allow resumption of sporting activities.
While real Madrid have yet to carry out minor works to improve the artificial lighting in the stadium, named after club legend Alfredo di Stefano.
Note that this arena holds its home matches for the second team of “real” – “Castilla” serving group 1 Segunda B.
Recall, the home arena of the “real” “Santiago Bernabeu” during a pandemic coronavirus involved in the campaign against the pandemic COVID-19 – it organized the storage room for medicines, food and other items that donate to a Spanish company.