The football Federation of Spain is ready to give the La Liga club half a billion euros
March 26, 2020
Louis Rubiales
The President of the Royal Spanish football Federation (RFEF) Louis Rubiales said that the organization is prepared to allocate to clubs who require financial assistance, EUR 500 million line of credit.
“We have had preliminary talks with representatives of different financial organizations. If La Liga is in need, we are ready to dialogue. The Federation is ready to give clubs a credit line in the amount of 500 million euros,” Marca quotes the functionary.
In turn, the President of La Liga Javier Tebas hopes that the League matches will resume in mid-may.