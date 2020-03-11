The football match Poland – Ukraine will be held without spectators
The Polish authorities announced the introduction of several measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, reports sport.ua referring to the Polish edition wyborcza.pl.
Including cancelled public meetings and events.
It is reported that the friendly match Poland – Ukraine on March 31, will be held, but will be held without fans and will be shown on TV.
The details of the situation, the Polish government promises to announce in the near future. In the country confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus.
Add that fight to be held in chorzów.
Most likely will be held without spectators and the friendly match France – Ukraine.