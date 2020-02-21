The football player “Intera” has hammered in the sixth match of the Europa League in a row between the 5th and 6th gets 5 years
Romelu Lukaku
The day before passed the first matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
In the Bulgarian Razgrad Ludogorets took “inter”.
The Milan team won a predictable, comfortable win 2:0. Goals in the composition of the guests on account of the Dane, Christian Eriksen and Belgian Romelu Lukaku.
Note that the Belgian scored in the sixth match of the tournament in a row.
Thus between the fifth and sixth scoring match Lukaku in the Europa League was about five years – Romelu did not play in the Europa League season 2014/2015, when he played for Everton.
Record by scoring matches in a row in the tournament belongs to Englishman Alan Shearer, who in 2005 scored for Newcastle in eight UEFA Cup matches in a row.
26-year-old Lukaku has passed in “inter” from “Manchester United” in August 2019. In this season of Serie A, the striker has played for a team 24 games and scored 17 goals.