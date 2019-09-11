The football player of “Barcelona” was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison
Arda Turan
The Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, who plays on loan for “Istanbul Basaksehir” was sentenced to 2 years and 8.5 months in prison, according to Sabah.
However, the punishment is conditional, and Arda will continue to be released. However, if the midfielder will commit some crime in the next 5 years, the arrest will become effective, the newspaper notes.
Such punishment Turan suffered during the attack on Turkish singer Shahin Barca in a nightclub. It is reported that Arda was even armed.
Initially, the Turks could sit in jail for 12 years if the court found the former captain of the national team of Turkey guilty of sexual harassment to his wife Shahin, which was stated the victim is a singer.
Turan was found guilty “only” in injury Bercaw and illegal possession of weapons.