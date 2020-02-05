The football player of “Barcelona” will stand trial in a criminal case for damage to the house
Samuel Umtiti
Defender of the Catalan “Barcelona” Samuel Umtiti tomorrow will stand trial, reports TV3.Espana.
Against a French player prosecuted for causing injury to the house, which he rented in San-just-Desvern.
As reported by the landlord, the player severely damaged the pool. Experts have estimated the amount of damage in 12 thousand dollars, but the woman requires 183 thousand
He Umtiti arendodatel accused of extortion.
It should be noted that because of the trial, the defender will not be able to take part in the quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao, which will be held tomorrow at “San Mames”.