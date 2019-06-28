The football player of “Dynamo” was in the Top 3 fastest players of the Copa America in 2019

June 28, 2019

Derlis Gonzalez

Brazilian midfielder Santos and the national team of Paraguay, derlis Gonzalez, whose rights belong to Kiev “Dynamo” has got in shorts-sheet the fastest players in the Copa America 2019, says InStat Sport.

Derlis in this category lost to Colombian Davinson Sanchez, defending the colours of the London “Tottenham” and the Qatari Akram Afify.

On the fourth and fifth row – Peruvian Luis Advincula and Andy Polo, respectively.

