The football player of “Karpaty” received a red card for showing the middle finger to the stands (photos)
Oleh Kudryk
In the framework of the 14th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League “Mariupol” took “Karpaty”.
The game was super emotional and ended in a draw 2:2, and Lvov conceded the 2 goals.
Note that referee Eugene Aranowski was forced to show during a match 10 yellow cards – 5 for each of the teams.
In addition, the arbitrator from the Kiev did not leave without attention an episode that occurred after the final whistle. The Karpaty goalkeeper Oleh kudryk, leaving stands in the room, showed the middle finger towards the stands, for which he was awarded a red card, reports Soccer News.
