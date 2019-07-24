The football player of “Liverpool” narrowly escaped serious injury after a rough foul the player “Seville” (video)
In preparation for the new season the winner of the Cup of League of Champions “Liverpool” met in a friendly match with Sevilla.
The match ended with the victory of the Spanish club of 2:1, despite the fact that the players Sevilla last quarter of an hour played in the minority – for a flagrant foul against 18-year-old player “Liverpool” Yasser LaRouche the field was removed Joris Gagnon.
After the match LaRouche underwent a medical examination, which revealed no serious injury.
The Yasser diagnosed only severe bruising in the area of the femur.
