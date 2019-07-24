The football player of “Liverpool” narrowly escaped serious injury after a rough foul the player “Seville” (video)

| July 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

In preparation for the new season the winner of the Cup of League of Champions “Liverpool” met in a friendly match with Sevilla.

The match ended with the victory of the Spanish club of 2:1, despite the fact that the players Sevilla last quarter of an hour played in the minority – for a flagrant foul against 18-year-old player “Liverpool” Yasser LaRouche the field was removed Joris Gagnon.

After the match LaRouche underwent a medical examination, which revealed no serious injury.

The Yasser diagnosed only severe bruising in the area of the femur.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.