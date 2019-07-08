The football team of Ukraine announced a boycott of his club and individually training
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Ukraine midfielder and Belgian Genk Ruslan Malinowski announced a boycott of the club, according to HLN.
“The player still hopes to leave Genk in the summer transfer window. The Ukrainian is trained separately from the main group team,” said the publication.
We add that the Ukrainian halfback in a pre-season training missed two match Genk.
Ruslan expect Italian Atalanta and Sampdoria.
Last season, Malinowski has played for Genk 50 matches, scored 16 goals and gave 10 assists.