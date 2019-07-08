The football team of Ukraine announced a boycott of his club and individually training

| July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Футболист сборной Украины объявил бойкот своему клубу и тренируется индивидуально

Ruslan Malinovskiy

Ukraine midfielder and Belgian Genk Ruslan Malinowski announced a boycott of the club, according to HLN.

“The player still hopes to leave Genk in the summer transfer window. The Ukrainian is trained separately from the main group team,” said the publication.

We add that the Ukrainian halfback in a pre-season training missed two match Genk.

Ruslan expect Italian Atalanta and Sampdoria.

Last season, Malinowski has played for Genk 50 matches, scored 16 goals and gave 10 assists.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.