The football team of Ukraine got a team of the week UEFA Euro 2020
October 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruslan Malinovskiy in the fight against Joao Mario
Midfielder of Ukraine national team and Italian “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinovsky got into the national team of the week UEFA Euro 2020 by UEFA, reports isport.ua.
In the match against Lithuania (2:0) player was the scorer. Also, the player has helped Ukraine to beat Portugal (2:1).
Team of the week as follows: Hunok (Turkey) – Semenov (Russia), was Demiral (Turkey), Baldvinsson (Iceland) – McGinn (Scotland), MALINOVSKIY (UKRAINE), Zahavi (Israel), Cheryshev (Russia) – Lukaku (Belgium), Kane (England), Lewandowski (Poland).