The football team of Ukraine has provided the “Gent” incredible victory in the Europa League match (video)
July 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Roman Yaremchuk
On the eve of the Belgian “Gent” in the first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League has been home to the Romanian Viitorul.
The team gave the fans a real football extravaganza, scoring double with 9 goals. The hosts scored twice more goals than guests.
The final victory of 6:3 gives the Belgian club a good chance to reach the final qualifying round.
A significant role in the victory of “Ghent”, played by Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk, who grabbed a brace, and give two assists.
We will remind, earlier “dawn” on the road defeated Buducnost 3:1.
