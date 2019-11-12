The football team of Ukraine learned about the call to the national team from the Internet
Dmytro Ivanisenya
Midfielder Lugansk “Dawn” Dmytro Ivanisenya in Profootball TV show commented on his debut call into the camp of the national team of Ukraine.
“I learned about this from Body Mickle. He called me and said, “You that team called?”. And I was with family and didn’t even know. Went to the site, looked and was shocked. Incredible emotions that are just beyond words,” said 25-year-old native of Kryvyi Rih.
“Two years ago, was without a team. Went to train on the artificial pitch in Kiev. Watching football on TV, and now I’m going to the national team.
When I made the team “Dinamo” (Tbilisi), I have had a chance to play and progress. Then I learned about the interest of “Dawn” – when he learned that there were Skrypnyk and he invites me, immediately realized that this is a promising project and hence has the opportunity to get into the team.
Experience has shown that there’s 4 months and I was invited to the national team,” said Ivanisenya.